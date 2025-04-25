Iran's "Rectangle" gains recognition at Fujairah Monodrama Festival

TEHRAN- The Iranian play "Rectangle," directed by Sahra Ramezanian, earned recognition at the 11th Fujairah International Monodrama Festival in the United Arab Emirates last week.

The festival showcased a range of performances, and "Rectangle" was honored with a festival statuette, placing it among the top three productions.

The festival featured competitors from various countries, including Germany, France, Spain, Greece, Russia, Armenia, Georgia, Egypt, and Tunisia.

Produced by Ilia Shams and Kamyar Mohebi, the play starred Ali Mirnezhad, Amir Bahador Oraei, Nazanin Tafazzoli, Kimia Nahrin, and Amir Mahmoud Nourai.

"Rectangle" has previously drawn attention at notable international events, including the 20th International Festival of Performing Arts (HIGHFEST) in Yerevan and the 7th Inspiration International Festival in Moscow.

