TEHRAN – The Tehran Municipality has launched a series of Golab-Giri (traditional rosewater distillation) festivals across the capital, bringing a fragrant slice of Iranian cultural heritage to urban audiences.

According to Amir Ghasemi, head of the Tourism Headquarters of Tehran Municipality, the initiative is part of a broader effort to boost tourism, showcase the customs of various Iranian provinces, and enrich citizens' leisure experiences.

The festivities coincide with the annual Golab-Giri season traditionally celebrated in Kashan an its nearby villages, which are renowned for their centuries-old rosewater production rituals.

The first of these festivals began in mid-April at the National Botanical Garden and has since continued at Parvaz Park from April 21. Each event offers visitors a chance to witness the ancient process of rosewater distillation — a method in which rose petals are gently boiled in large copper pots, releasing their aromatic essence into the air before being collected in glass jars.

Alongside the distillation demonstrations, the festivals feature vibrant cultural programs, including exhibitions, traditional product markets, and live entertainment. Ghasemi also noted that half-day guided tours from affiliated offices are available until June 21 to help residents engage more deeply with the festivities.

Every year in May and June, hundreds of Golab-Giri festivals are held where roses reign and fragrant dreams are made. For centuries, the merriments of the fragrant roses take center stage in Kashan and the lands beyond as petals are plucked with gentle care and glee by honored guests and the locals.

Iran has a long history of flower and herb cultivation. Many people think that rosewater that is traditionally distilled is of higher quality than rosewater that is manufactured in factories, probably as a result of the speedier harvesting and distillation processes.

Traditionally, rosewater has been made from a flower with a very sweet scent that is best known in the nation as Mohammadi roses. Early in the morning, the flower harvest is nearly finished. Rumor has it that delays in harvesting or transportation to the distillery lead to a decline in the quantity and quality of essential oils.

