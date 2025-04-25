Translation of "Negotiations: the Power of Diplomacy" unveiled at Muscat International Book Fair

TEHRAN_ The Arabic translation of "Negotiations: the Power of Diplomacy," authored by Iranian Foreign Minister Seyyed Abbas Araqchi, was unveiled today at the Muscat International Book Fair, with the minister in attendance.

During the unveiling ceremony, Araqchi engaged with visitors, signing copies of his book and dedicating one to Oman’s Foreign Minister, Badr bin Hamad Al Busaidi, who joined him at the event.



Araqchi, in this book published by Dar Al-Hekma Publishing in Beirut, outlines his negotiation strategies regarding Iran's nuclear file and shares his experiences from nuclear negotiations during the latter part of Hassan Rouhani's presidency.



The book, translated by Fatemeh Mohammadi Sijani, includes an introduction and seven chapters that discuss various types of political negotiations, the characteristics of negotiators, negotiation techniques, stages of negotiation, and the prerequisites and necessities for effective dialogue.



Araqchi emphasizes that negotiation is not merely a diplomatic encounter, but a deeply rooted art within Iranian culture, evident in the country’s marketplaces where experienced merchants engage in specialized and professional bargaining techniques.



The release of this book coincides with the resumption of nuclear negotiations between the Islamic Republic of Iran and the United States.



