Iran’s cultural community mourns over Shahid Rajaee Port tragedy

TEHRAN-Following the huge explosion at Shahid Rajaee Port in southern Hormozgan Province, which resulted in the death and injury of over 1,200 people, cultural figures have reacted to the unfortunate incident by issuing messages, offering condolences to the Iranian nation and the grieving families.

The Minister of Culture and Islamic Guidance Seyyed Abbas Salehi expressed sympathy with the injured and the families of the victims of the tragic event, and wished success for the rescue teams on the scene, ISNA reported.

“The cultural and artistic community of Iran stands in solidarity with the noble people of Bandar Abbas and the affected families; just as in the early hours of this painful event, the mournful drumming by artists at the Iran’s Regional Music Festival became the background music to this national mourning, echoing the collective grief to all,” Salehi said in his message.

“I beseech Almighty God to grant forgiveness and divine mercy to the deceased, patience and solace to the bereaved, and recovery and health to the injured,” he added.

The 17th Iran’s Regional Music Festival, which had started on April 24 in Bandar Abbas, Hormozgan Province, ended its performances on Sunday, following the announcement of three days of public mourning in the province.

The festival was to wrap up on April 28; however, after the closure of Bandar Abbas city was declared and considering the concerning air pollution situation, continuing the performances and gathering audiences in the concert halls was deemed inappropriate. Therefore, the organizers of the festival, while expressing sympathy with the grieving families and wishing health for the injured, concluded the performances.

Mohammadreza Saberi, Secretary and Spokesperson of the Cinema Owners Association, while offering condolences for the deaths of several of our dear compatriots in the Shahid Rajaee Port tragedy and expressing sympathy with the injured, announced: “In an extraordinary meeting of the Central Board of the Association held today (Sunday), it was decided that all cinemas across the country will be closed tomorrow, Monday, April 28.”

“The cinema community, cinema owners, and we at the Cinema Owners Association are deeply mourning this great tragedy, and we hope that the injured from this bitter incident will recover as soon as possible,” He emphasized.

Theater artists, like other segments of society, share in the deep sorrow over the loss of dear compatriots in the Shahid Rajaee Port tragedy, the Public Relations Office of the General Directorate of Performing Arts said in a message. “Out of sympathy for this incident, performances of comedy plays will not be staged on Monday, April 28”.

