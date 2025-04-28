Inverted tulips blossom in Kohgiluyeh-Boyerahmad province

TEHRAN--Inverted tulips are stunningly in tune with spring and are a delight in the lap of four-season nature of Kohgiluyeh-Boyerahmad province and in slopes of Dena Mountain, Sarchenar, Margoon, Kakan, and Sisakht.

The flower, also known as the crown imperial tulip, has red, yellow or orange blooms often with a crown on top, hence the name, and have been adding a colorful touch to the local landscape, CHTN reported.

Inverted tulips or “Fritillaria” is one of the 120,000 identified plants in Iran. There are more than 170 species of tulips in the country. It is said that the tulip has some remedial use for arthritis and rheumatic pains.

As the tourism experts say an area over 2,000 hectares is habitat of inverted tulips in Kohgiluyeh-Boyerahmad province.

The inverted tulip grows between 100 and 120 centimeters above the ground and is a perennial bulbous herbaceous plant of the lily family.

There are between 120 and 140 species of inverted tulips in the world, of which 14 or 15 species have been identified in Iran.

Inverted tulips grow in high altitudes and mountainous and rocky areas. For this reason, it is said that this flower symbolizes resistance and endurance in the cold. On the other hand, in ancient Iran, you see images of this flower next to the tree of life and next to the king. It seems that at that time, the inverted tulip was a symbol of immortality.

Inverted tulips plain in Kakan region is one of the most beautiful tourism attractions of Kohgiluyeh-Boyerahmad province. It is filled with colorful natural flowers during spring season. It is located 40 kilometers from Yasuj.

Dasht-e Ragh region is the other habitat of inverted tulips in Kohgiluyeh-Boyerahmad province.

Extended in an area of 100,000 hectares, it is also home to numerous plant species such as jashir, chovil, tulsi, cardamom, oregano, chook, bilhar, mushrooms, millet, and guinea.

Head of Kohgiluyeh-Boyerahmad Natural Resources and Watershed Management Department’s Office for the Rangelands and Desert Affairs Soleiman Mohammadi urged tourists to take care of these beautiful flowers.

He added that inverted tulips are not on the verge of extinction. But, in case of misbehaviors of tourists and nomadic pastoralists, inverted tulips may be exposed to extinction, he warned.

In addition, some valuable species of inverted tulips are destroyed during early migration of tribal people to the grasslands with the movement of livestock, he said.



KD