Madrid’s trains and international airport among facilities hit by power outages

Severe power outages have affected the Spanish capital, Madrid, as well as other major cities across the country, including Barcelona, Seville and Valencia, CNN reported.

Speaking on state television, Madrid’s mayor José Luis Martinez Almeida asked people to minimize their movements and only call emergency services in the case of extreme emergencies. He also urged people to stay clear of the roads for emergency workers.

Madrid’s Metro said in a statement that all services had been interrupted due to a “lack of electric supply.”

Local media reported that parts of the metro had been evacuated.

Meanwhile, Madrid’s Barajas Airport, the main international airport serving the capital, is reportedly dealing with a blackout, according to local media, with flight tracker services showing flight cancellations and delays.