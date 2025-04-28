Mahmoud Abbas names Hussein al-Sheikh as vice president and likely successor

Palestinian Authority (PA) President Mahmoud Abbas has named a deputy and likely successor, Middle East Eye reported.

Hussein al-Sheikh was appointed vice president of the state of Palestine and the executive committee of the Palestine Liberation Organization (PLO) - two newly created positions.

His appointment was approved during a session of the PLO’s executive committee on Saturday.

Sheikh, a close confidant of Abbas, previously served as the minister responsible for coordinating security matters with the Israeli occupation.

As a result, he enjoys close ties with Israeli military leaders and maintains good relations with American diplomats.

In 2022, Abbas appointed Sheikh as the secretary-general of the PLO’s executive committee, the second-highest position in the organisation.

Despite his high standing within the PA and with Israeli and American officials, Sheikh enjoys little popular support among Palestinians.