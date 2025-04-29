Iran ready to boost co-op with Africa in health sector

TEHRAN – Ali Jafarian, the senior advisor to the health minister, has announced the country’s readiness to enhance ties with African countries in the field of health.

Addressing a specialized panel at the third Iran-Africa Cooperation Summit in Tehran on Sunday, the official welcomed the development of cooperation with African countries, and elaborated on the economic potential of the health sector, including the health system, treatment, medical education, research and technology, pharmaceutical and medical equipment, development of health infrastructure, transfusion medicine, and other related fields, health ministry website reported.

The official also invited African experts to foster ties with Iranian universities of medical sciences, scientific and research centers, medical institutions, medical and pharmaceutical manufacturing companies, as well as knowledge-based firms.

Trade between Iran and Africa is experiencing significant growth, with both sides actively pursuing new opportunities in key sectors such as energy, industry, health, and agriculture. The Iranian government has emphasized its commitment to enhancing commercial relations with African nations, leveraging strategic initiatives aimed at boosting trade volumes.

**** Iran’s health system ‘a role model’ in world

In January, President Masoud Pezeshkian called the country’s health system a role model in the region and even the world, thanks to its unique, particularly primary healthcare services.

The official made the remarks on January 2nd in a letter addressing a national seminar held in Mashhad to honor healthcare staff, including nursing aids.

Lauding the substantial progress made in the health sector, the president said these remarkable achievements are the result of health workers’ ceaseless efforts, such as providing vaccination and prenatal care for pregnant mothers, controlling infectious diseases, promoting health education, sharing knowledge, and training new generations of health staff nationwide.

The notable increase in life expectancy, reduction in infant mortality rate, control of infectious diseases, and reduction in complications from chronic diseases are all due to health workers’ dedication and commitment.

Pezeshkian also commended the ongoing health programs, such as universal health coverage and family physician programs, which have made comprehensive and continuous healthcare accessible to millions.

The president went on to say that the administration recognizes the untiring efforts and services of all health workers, and is determined to elevate the country’s health system to its rightful and deserving position, utilizing health workers’ valuable capacities and potential.

MT/MG