Deputy tourism minister urges visiting tour operators to share Iran’s clean image

TEHRAN – Iran’s Deputy Tourism Minister, Anoushirvan Mohseni-Bandpey, has called on international tour operators to mirror a clear image of Iran to the world, highlighting the country’s hospitality, safety, and cultural richness.

Speaking at a business-to-business (B2B) event held at Parsian Esteghlal Hotel in Tehran on Tuesday, Mohseni-Bandpey welcomed more than 100 tour operators from 33 countries who have come to explore Iranian attractions and connect with local counterparts.

“Tourism is a bridge for peace and mutual understanding among nations,” he said. “Tour operators can play a key role in conveying the real Iran – a country filled with beauty, safety, and warm hospitality.”

He noted that tourism fosters direct connections between people and cultures, a goal that innovative and creative tourism initiatives should aim to achieve.

Mohseni-Bandpey emphasized Iran’s strong standing in global tourism potential, stating that the country ranks among the top 10 nations worldwide in terms of natural and cultural resources. Iran boasts 28 tangible and 26 intangible cultural heritages registered with UNESCO, making it an increasingly attractive destination for international visitors.

Last year, Iran welcomed 7.4 million foreign tourists, and the government aims to double that figure to 15 million over the next four years under its Seventh National Development Plan, the official said.

“To support this goal, more than 2,500 tourism projects are underway nationwide, including the construction of 500 new hotels.”

He expressed hope that the “current B2B meetings” between international and Iranian tour operators would result in bilateral agreements and stronger tourism ties.

The Deputy Minister also took a moment to offer condolences to the families of those who lost their lives in a recent incident in Shahid Rajaee Port of Hormozgan province, and congratulated Iranian girls and women on National Girls' Day, stressing the vital role women play in advancing the tourism sector and the broader economy.

According to organizers, the tour operators had been invited from countries including Vietnam, Thailand, India, Tajikistan, Armenia, Turkey, Uganda, Mauritius, Bosnia, Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, the Netherlands, Kazakhstan, Bangladesh, Uzbekistan, South Africa, Pakistan, Bulgaria, Turkmenistan, Oman, Malaysia, Slovakia, Azerbaijan, Iraq, Afghanistan, Italy, Germany, the United Kingdom, Tunisia, Kyrgyzstan, Russia, France, and Brunei.

AM