BEIJING- President Xi Jinping's trip to Shanghai has underscored China's significant commitment to promoting multilateralism in the face of the US unilateral actions.

On Tuesday, the Chinese president visited the Shanghai-based New Development Bank, a multilateral bank of BRICS member nations.

In a meeting with Dilma Rousseff, the NDB's president, Xi said the BRICS bank is the world's first multilateral development institution established and led by emerging markets and developing countries. President Xi noted that the bank is set to embark on its second golden decade of high-quality development.

Xi also called the NDB "a pioneering initiative for the unity and self-improvement of the Global South and "a shining example of Global South collaboration".

The Chinese leader emphasized the need to amplify the representation of the Global South in discussions regarding reforms to the international financial system.

For her part, Rousseff said under the leadership of President Xi, China has achieved extraordinary development results and played a pivotal role in advancing global governance, and is certain to realize the vision of the great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation.

Dilma Rousseff: Under President Xi 's leadership, China has achieved extraordinary development results and played a pivotal role in advancing global governance She warned that unilateralism and protectionism have been eroding the authority of international law and undermining the stability of industrial and supply chains.

On Monday, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi urged BRICS countries to take the lead as a positive force on the international stage to serve as a pillar of peace and development

Speaking during the first phase of the BRICS Foreign Ministers' Meeting, the top Chinese diplomat advocated for a new path featuring dialogue over confrontation, partnership over alliances, and win-win cooperation over zero-sum rivalry.

Brazilian Foreign Affairs Minister Mauro Vieira also said the BRICS bloc of emerging economies is "a very important manifestation of multilateralism".

Other participants have further expressed support for China's global initiatives, agreeing that BRICS countries should oppose power politics and double standards, safeguard the legitimate rights of BRICS members and common interests of the Global South, work toward building a more just and equitable international order, and promote open, inclusive and sustainable development, that's according to Xinhua.

The BRICS group was initially made up of Brazil, Russia, India, China, and later South Africa. Iran and several other countries joined the association as full-fledged members on January 1, 2024. Indonesia joined it in January this year.

The latest calls for advancing multilateralism come in the wake of President Donald Trump's trade conflict with many countries, including China.

Since returning to the White House in January, Trump has imposed tariffs of up to 145 percent on China's exports. China has hit back with 125 percent tariffs on US products.

Recently, US Secretary of the Treasury Scott Bessent said that a "trade war with China is unsustainable". Additionally, American media and experts have cautioned that President Trump's trade policies could ultimately harm consumers in the United States.