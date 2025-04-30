Geographical atlas of Persian Gulf unveiled in Tehran

TEHRAN - The first-ever geographical atlas of the Persian Gulf was officially unveiled on Wednesday at a ceremony hosted by the Mostazafan Foundation, marking a significant scholarly milestone in documenting the maritime heritage of the region.

Hamidreza Soleimani, CEO of the Dafeeneh Museums Institute, described the atlas as representing the "oldest maritime culture in the world." He noted that the volume includes 35 historical maps created by European geographers over the past four centuries.

Addressing the gathering, Soleimani emphasized the scholarly accuracy behind the project, stating, “This book serves as a critical academic reference and has been printed for the first time in book form. Given the sensitivity and historical weight of the subject, all maps included were carefully verified with relevant authorities and institutions.”

The atlas was compiled and published through collaboration with several key bodies, including the Iranian Parliament’s Research Center, the Armed Forces Geographical Organization, and departments within the Ministry of Cultural Heritage and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Soleimani also announced future plans for expanding the project, revealing that additional volumes will be published based on available historical sources.

Furthermore, 50 historical maps of the Persian Gulf and the three disputed islands will soon be on public display at the Dafeeneh Museum, he added.

The unveiling event also included condolences for a recent incident in Shahid Rajaei Port, southern Iran, reflecting a moment of somber solidarity amid the cultural celebration.

The unveiling ceremony was concurrent with the Persian Gulf National Day, which is observed annually on the 10th day of Ordibehesht in the Iranian calendar (April 30 this year).

The occasion commemorates the region’s history, name, and significance. It also marks the historic 1622 victory when combined forces of the Safavid Empire and the British East India Company expelled Portuguese forces from the strategic Strait of Hormuz.

