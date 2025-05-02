ICCIMA discusses AI cooperation, banking guarantees in talks with Afghanistan, Oman

TEHRAN - Iran’s private sector is seeking closer cooperation with its counterparts in Afghanistan and Oman, while also preparing to launch a new partnership with the Iranian Vice Presidency for Science and Technology to boost the use of artificial intelligence (AI) in industry.

During separate meetings held on the sidelines of Iran Expo 2025, senior officials of the Iran Chamber of Commerce, Industries, Mines and Agriculture (ICCIMA) met with business delegations from Afghanistan and Oman to explore ways to expand trade and investment ties.

Bank guarantees key to trade with Afghanistan

In talks with Haji Younus Mohmand, President of the Afghanistan Chamber of Commerce and Industries, Iran Chamber Vice Presidents Mohammad Reza Bahraman and Payam Bagheri emphasized the need to enhance bilateral economic relations and resolve financial bottlenecks.

Bagheri said Iran is working to dispatch a business delegation to Afghanistan soon and stressed the importance of issuing bank guarantees through Iran’s Export Guarantee Fund to support cross-border trade.

Mohmand, meanwhile, voiced concerns about limitations facing Afghan investors in Iran and urged Iranian authorities to create a more welcoming environment. Bagheri responded that the Iran Chamber stands ready to help facilitate Afghan investment in Iran.

Iran-Oman ties: focus on provincial chambers

Bagheri also met with the head of Oman’s Sharqiyah Chamber to discuss strengthening economic cooperation. He emphasized the role of Iran’s provincial chambers in expanding local-level partnerships with Oman.

The Omani side invited the Iran Chamber to send a business delegation to Oman, noting the importance of mutual trade missions to foster business ties.

AI collaboration with Vice Presidency for Science and Technology

On the same day, Vice President for Science, Technology and Knowledge-Based Economy Hossein Afshin visited the Iran Chamber booth and met with ICCIMA Deputy Head Ghadir Ghiafeh.

Ghiafeh called for a more focused approach to cooperation, suggesting that instead of signing multiple broad agreements, both sides should prioritize two or three key areas annually. For 2025, he proposed joint work on integrating AI into industrial applications.

As a result, the Iran Chamber and the Vice Presidency agreed to draft a roadmap identifying AI needs in the private sector and industry, and addressing barriers to adoption.

