Daily diesel consumption cut by 5m liters amid anti-smuggling efforts

TEHRAN – Iran has reduced its daily diesel consumption by an average of five million liters in 2025 (Iranian year 1404), compared to the previous year, driven by tighter consumption management and enhanced fuel smuggling controls, a senior oil official said.

Mohammad Sadegh Azimifar, head of the National Iranian Oil Refining and Distribution Company (NIORDC), announced the figures on Tuesday during a meeting of the national task force on fuel smuggling prevention.

According to Azimifar, average daily gas oil consumption outside the power generation sector dropped to about 81 million liters from the beginning of the year through July 21, down from 86 million liters during the same period last year.

He said that the reduction, combined with increased refinery output, has led to strong diesel reserves across the country.

“Our current diesel storage levels are in good shape. For power plants in particular, reserves are now 72 percent higher than this time last year,” Azimifar noted.

EF/MA