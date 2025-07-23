20 Iranian athletes to vie in Asian Junior, Cadet Taekwondo

TEHRAN - Over 1,300 participants from 44 countries will vie in Kuching, Malaysia for the 2025 Asian Junior, Cadet and Para Taekwondo Championships.

The prestigious event, scheduled from July 25 to August 1, will be held at Stadium Perpaduan in Petra Jaya.

Iran has sent 10 female and 10 male athletes to the championships.

This marks a significant occasion for Malaysia, as it will be the first time in 33 years that the country will have the privilege of hosting such a distinguished assembly.

In conjunction with the championships, the Asian Taekwondo Union (ATU) will also conduct its 2025 Council Meeting and Annual General Assembly on July 24, where leaders from all 44 participating countries will convene to elect a new president and committee members.