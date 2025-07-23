Alborz province conveys an essence of Iran’s history and culture: Minister

TEHRAN—Alborz province is a compact representation of the history, nature, culture, and civilization of Iran and should become a transformative axis in the country's tourism policymaking system, said Minister of Cultural Heritage Reza Salehi on Wednesday.

Expressing the warm greetings of the President to the educated and patient people of the province, he added that the government is duty-bound to take steps for resolving the people’s problems, and boosting balanced development in cultural and economic infrastructure of the regions.

Alborz is not a marginal province, but a center of civilization that should become the new hub of Iranian tourism, he pointed out.

Pointing to the strategic Alborz position in heart of the country’s communications network, he said that Alborz province is at the forefront of bearing the population burden of Tehran and the western and northern axes. Therefore, it needs national approach, cross-sectoral decisions, and extensive investment in tourism and services sector, he added.

He emphasized that Alborz tourism infrastructure should reach the global standards. It should be an entrance gateway for international tours to Iran, he pointed out.

Referring to the unique potentials of Alborz province in archaeological heritage, he said this province is known as the capital of Iran’s ancient hills. Almost no point in Alborz is devoid of historical monuments and natural attractions, he added.

He emphasized the beginning of scientific explorations in the hills and historical settlements of the province, stating: “Specialized archaeological teams will come to the province with cooperation of the Cultural Heritage Ministry’s Research Institute in near future. This process will take about a year, and its results will be shared transparently with the public and provincial administrators.”.

Salehi-Amiri named revival of historical spaces, establishment of the specialized museums, organizing the rural heritage and creating public viewing routes as the major goals of the projects.

He gave news of imminent inauguration of a five-star hotel with support of the province’s governor-general in Karaj city. This hotel is an important step towards the internationalization of Alborz tourism, he added.

Currently, several tourism projects are under construction across the province, he said.

The minister pointed out that Alborz province should turn into a national brand and then a global destination. This requires careful introduction, smart planning, and institutional support, he added.

Alborz province is one of the 31 provinces of Iran. Its capital is the city of Karaj, which lies 10 km west of Tehran, at the foothills of the Alborz mountains. Alborz is Iran's smallest province in area.

KD

