Iran, Tajikistan to expand artistic cooperation 

TEHRAN-The Iranian Deputy for Artistic Affairs at the Ministry of Culture and Islamic Guidance Nadereh Rezaei and Ambassador of the Islamic Republic of Iran to Tajikistan Alireza Haghighian met with the Minister of Culture of the Republic of Tajikistan Matlubakhon Sattoriyon, on Friday in Dushanbe, the capital of Tajikistan, and discussed the importance of expanding cultural and artistic relations between the two countries.

Rezaei is in Dushanbe, accompanied by a delegation, to participate in the International Festival of Professional Theaters and to meet with high-ranking cultural and artistic officials of the country, Iran Theater reported.

At the beginning of the meeting, Sattoriyon said: “Fortunately, Iran and Tajikistan share many commonalities in the cultural and artistic fields. These ties have already resulted in the production of several joint works in theater and music. The recent visit of President Masoud Pezeshkian to Tajikistan has also opened a new chapter of cooperation, with cultural and artistic activities being among its key highlights.”

“I believe these collaborations should grow in various forms. In this regard, my colleagues and I at the Ministry of Culture of Tajikistan are fully ready to begin a new chapter of cooperation with the Islamic Republic of Iran,” she added

For her part, Nadereh Rezaei said: “I also hope that we can witness new breakthroughs in our joint collaborations. We plan to invite Tajik artists and theater and music groups to participate in the Fajr Festivals in 2026.”

“The Director-General of the Music Office at the Ministry recently informed me that two full repertoires of poems by Rudaki have been composed, and the Iranian ensemble is prepared to perform this project in Tajikistan. Iranian audiences also hold many fond memories of the late maestro Davlatmand Kholov, and from what I’ve learned, his son is actively continuing his father's legacy. We are open to organizing performances for him and other groups as well,” she noted.

In another part of her remarks, Rezaei announced the Ministry’s readiness to form joint ensembles of male and female students from music conservatories to participate in Nowruz-related events. “We consider the artists of Tajikistan as close friends with whom we can engage in many joint projects. I hereby warmly invite you to visit our country and explore the rich cultural and artistic heritage of Iran,” she noted.

Also speaking at the session, Alireza Haghighian expressed his pleasure at the presence of the Deputy Minister and the Iranian play “The Etiquette of Fox Hunting” at the theater festival in Tajikistan and presented a report on the cultural activities of the Iranian Embassy in Tajikistan. “Following a series of successful and impactful programs, we now plan to hold more special events in Dushanbe, including commemorative ceremonies for Hafez and Ferdowsi. We’ve also received significant support from Tajik cultural officials for these efforts, for which I extend our special thanks,” he said.

“A positive recent development has been the participation of Tajik actors and artists in Iranian films and TV series, which we see as a promising step toward new joint ventures between Iran and Tajikistan. The participation of the Iranian group theater festival is part of a path we are paying close attention to,” the ambassador said.

At the end of the meeting, Rezaei presented gifts on behalf of the Iranian Ministry of Culture and Islamic Guidance, including handcrafted needlework from artists in Sistan-Baluchestan Province and a collection of Iranian classical music performed by maestro Hossein Alizadeh, to Sattoriyon. In return, the Tajik minister presented a traditional garment and handmade crafts of Tajikistan to Rezaei.

Photo: From left: Alireza Haghighian, Nadereh Rezaei, and Matlubakhon Sattoriyon meet in Dushanbe on May 2, 2025.

SS/SAB

