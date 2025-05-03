First Kurdish purebred horse festival held in Sanandaj

TEHRAN – Sanandaj in western Iran hosted its first-ever festival of Kurdish purebred horses on Friday, drawing equestrians and horse enthusiasts from across the country.

75 riders from 10 provinces of Kordestan, Lorestan, Ilam, Kermanshah, West Azarbaijan, East Azarbaijan, Isfahan, Kerman, Markazi, and Ardabil took part in the festival, CHTN quoted the head of the Kurdistan Equestrian Federation as saying on Saturday.

The riders showcased their horses and performed traditional Kurdish-style horseback riding techniques, highlighting the unique skills and heritage associated with the region, Feyzollah Piri added.

“The main goal of the festival was to promote the Kurdish purebred horse, increase public familiarity with this native breed, and foster a sense of social joy and community engagement. Alongside the equestrian performances, attendees enjoyed a range of cultural and artistic programs, including live Kurdish music,” Piri explained.

He also noted that the Kurdish horse, currently undergoing the process of international registration through Iran’s Ministry of Cultural Heritage, Tourism and Handicrafts, is considered one of the world’s most valuable horse breeds.

Originating in the Kurdish regions of Iran, particularly Kurdistan and Kermanshah, the Kurdish horse is recognized as one of the country’s indigenous equine breeds alongside the Caspian, Turkmen, and Darreh Shuri horses.

Currently, there are around 3,000 Kurdish purebred horses in Kordestan province. Piri stressed the importance of safeguarding and preserving the genetic legacy of this ancient breed.

The event was organized in collaboration with the Kordestan Equestrian Federation and the Sanandaj Municipality.

