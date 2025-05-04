Palangan prepares to host Hezar-Daf festival with enhanced infrastructure

TEHRAN - The historic village of Palangan is gearing up to host the annual Hezar-Daf festival, one of the region’s most significant cultural and spiritual events celebrating the traditional music of the western Iranian region.

This year’s edition of the festival, which means “One Thousand Drums,” is being supported with wide-ranging infrastructure improvements and safety measures to ensure a smooth and memorable experience for visitors.

Kiumars Habibi, Deputy Governor of Kurdistan Province, announced on Saturday during a planning session with local officials and cultural heritage representatives that Palangan is fully prepared to welcome tourists and participants. “This event draws large numbers of visitors each year, and we have taken extensive steps to improve both infrastructure and public services in the village,” he stated.

The festival, known for its mystical and communal drumming ceremonies, attracts traditional music enthusiasts, spiritual seekers, and tourists from across Iran and beyond.

As mentioned by Habibi, preparations have focused heavily on ensuring visitor comfort and safety. These include providing wheelchairs for people with disabilities, installing directional signs throughout the main village routes, and identifying accident-prone road sections leading to Palangan, where warning signs and traffic restrictions are being enforced.

To maintain order and security, law enforcement will be deployed across key locations in the village and along access roads. Additionally, the Red Crescent Society will be present in the area to offer emergency and medical services during the event.

Upgrades are also being made to the village’s communication systems and Internet connectivity, while public amenities such as restrooms and prayer areas are being renovated. Clear signage will guide visitors from entry points to the main festival grounds.

In addition, environmental protection has also been prioritized. “We’re committed to preserving Palangan’s unique natural setting,” Habibi noted, adding that eco-friendly trash bags will be distributed throughout the area to minimize environmental impact.

He emphasized that the cultural authenticity and ecological integrity of the festival must be preserved. “This is not only a significant cultural celebration, but a potential pathway to future global recognition of Palangan as a unique cultural heritage site,” Habibi said.

The Hezar-Daf festival is expected to draw large crowds once again this year, celebrating not only the rhythm of traditional Kurdish-Persian music but also the harmony between culture, spirituality, and nature.

AM