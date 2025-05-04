Fasihi to miss 2025 Asian Athletics Championships

TEHRAN – Iranian woman sprinter Farzaneh Fasihi may miss the 2025 Asian Athletics Championships due to a foot injury.

She suffered a hamstring rupture several months ago and has not fully recovered.

Fasihi is likely to be sidelined from the championships, scheduled to be held in Gumi, South Korea, in late May.

She holds the Iranian indoor record for the 60 meters with a time of 7.20 seconds.

Fasihi has represented Iran at the 2020 and 2024 Olympic Games.