Iran expresses deep concern about attacks on civilian targets in Sudan

Esmail Baqaei, the spokesperson for Iran’s Foreign Affairs Ministry, condemned the attack that targeted an airport and civilian facilities in the city of Port Sudan with a drone, expressing concern about the continuation of attacks on urban civilian facilities such as power plants, hospitals, water treatment plants and civilian airports, and called for an end to attacks on civilians.

Referring to the great catastrophe of displacement and hunger in Sudan, the spokesman for the ministry of foreign affairs called on the international community, international organizations and institutions to do their duty to stop conflicts and send humanitarian aid to the Sudanese people.

Source: Brown Land Newspaper