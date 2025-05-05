“A State of Passion” to go on screen at Bulgarian festival 

TEHRAN- “A State of Passion”, co-directed by Lebanese documentarians Carol Mansour and Muna Khalidi, will go on screen at the 18th edition of International Festival of Red Cross and Health Films in Varna, Bulgaria.

Produced in collaboration with Iran’s Documentary and Experimental Film Center (DEFC), the film had its international premier in the International Documentary Film Festival of Iran, known as Cinema Verite, in Tehran last year.

"A State of Passion" is a feature-length documentary capturing the harrowing experiences of British-Palestinian reconstructive surgeon Dr. Ghassan Abu Sittah during the brutal realities of genocide in Gaza. The film serves as an intimate portrait of resilience, sacrifice, and unwavering commitment amidst one of the world's most protracted humanitarian crises.

The documentary opens with the chilling aftermath of Dr. Abu Sittah's 43 grueling days in the emergency wards of Al Shifa and Al Ahli hospitals, where he faced relentless bombardment and overwhelming medical emergencies. His pale, shell-shocked visage, broadcasted globally, encapsulates the emotional and physical toll taken by his experiences—a visual representation of hope and despair intermingled. The film details his relentless work treating devastating injuries, such as lacerations and unthinkable amputations performed without anesthetics, and highlights heart-wrenching stories of orphaned children, stripped of their families amidst chaos.

As viewers delve deeper into Dr. Abu Sittah's compelling journey, they are confronted with profound questions: What drives a person to return to such harrowing conditions repeatedly? How does he gather the strength to endure? The film delves into the emotional landscape of his family, who support him wholeheartedly, grappling with the constant fear for his safety yet sharing an unbreakable bond forged by a shared passion for Palestine. This passion for their homeland becomes a unifying theme, providing context for the sacrifices made and the motivations behind his valiant efforts in humanitarian work.

Mansour and Khalidi, as filmmakers and close friends of the Abu Sittah family, bring a deep sense of empathy and understanding to the narrative. They portray not just the struggles of Dr. Abu Sittah, but also the emotional weight borne by his family, illuminating the human cost of war on those left behind. Their dedication to documenting his story is palpable, as they follow him on a journey across various cities—Beirut, Amman, London, Kuwait, and Dubai—where conversations about hope, resistance, and identity unfold.

"A State of Passion" transcends traditional war documentaries by offering a deeply personal lens through which the audience can grasp the realities faced by individuals in conflict zones. It examines the intersection of medical humanitarianism and personal sacrifice, ultimately portraying a rich tapestry of resilience against the backdrop of adversity. The film invites viewers to reflect on the concept of passion—not just as an abstract notion, but as a driving force that fuels acts of courage and compassion in the face of overwhelming odds. Through its raw, emotional storytelling, "A State of Passion" affirms the enduring strength of the human spirit in its quest for dignity, justice, and peace.

18th edition of International Festival of Red Cross and Health Films will be held from June 12 to 20.

Photo: British-Palestinian surgeon Dr. Ghassan Abu Sittah in a scene from documentary film “A State of Passion"

