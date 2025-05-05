“The Life Impossible” at Iranian bookstores

TEHRAN-A Persian translation of English author and journalist Matt Haig’s book “The Life Impossible” has recently been published by Milkan Publications in Tehran.

The book has been translated into Persian by Mahsa Sabaghi.

“The Life Impossible” tells the story of retired math teacher Grace Winters, who receives a surprising inheritance: a dilapidated house on the Mediterranean island of Ibiza from a long-lost friend. Intrigued, and with nothing holding her back, Grace embarks on a journey to the island with only a one-way ticket and no plan.

In the vibrant landscape of Ibiza, Grace delves into the mystery surrounding her friend's life and death. What she discovers is far more extraordinary and unexpected than she could have imagined. To fully embrace this astonishing reality, however, Grace must confront and reconcile with her own past.

"The Life Impossible" is a tale brimming with curiosity and adventure. It explores themes of hope, self-discovery, and the profound impact of starting anew in an unexpected place.

Matt Haig, born in 1975, is known for his diverse works spanning fiction and non-fiction for both children and adults. Often exploring speculative themes, his writing is characterized by dark and quirky takes on family life.

Haig's non-fiction has achieved significant success, with "Reasons to Stay Alive," a memoir about his struggles with mental health, becoming a number one bestseller and remaining on the UK charts for nearly a year. He is also the author of popular children's books like "A Boy Called Christmas," which has been adapted into a film.

His adult novels frequently reimagine classic stories or explore complex human experiences. "The Last Family in England" is a canine-centric retelling of Shakespeare's "Henry IV, Part 1," while "Dead Fathers Club" offers a modern, youthful take on "Hamlet." Haig's work often delves into themes of obsession, loss, and the extraordinary within the seemingly ordinary.

Notable works include "The Humans," a story of an alien tasked with preventing a mathematical discovery, and "How to Stop Time," featuring a man who has lived for centuries. His 2020 novel, "The Midnight Library," about a woman exploring alternative life choices, was a critical and commercial success. Haig's ability to blend genre and explore profound ideas has solidified his place as a popular and respected author.

