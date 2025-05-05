The Tehran Times celebrates 46th year of publication in Tehran ceremony

TEHRAN – The Tehran Times, Iran’s oldest English-language newspaper, celebrated its 46th anniversary on Monday afternoon in a ceremony attended by foreign ambassadors, media executives, and senior cultural officials in Tehran.

The event highlighted the newspaper’s legacy as a voice for the Islamic Republic in the international arena and a trusted source of independent reporting on regional and global issues.

In attendance were the ambassadors of the People’s Republic of China and the Republic of Iraq, the Second Secretary of the Embassy of India, the Cultural Attaché of the Embassy of Japan, and a representative of the Embassy of the Russian Federation—reflecting the Tehran Times’ broad diplomatic engagement and international recognition.

Tehran Times a voice of justice in global media: China’s envoy

Speaking at the ceremony, His Excellency Mr. Cong Peiwu, the Chinese Ambassador to Iran, hailed the Tehran Times as a respected institution that has remained faithful to its founding mission for over four decades.

“Over the past 46 years, it has always adhered to its founding mission and the principles of objective and fair reporting,” he said. “It has vividly introduced Iran’s development achievements and unique cultural charm with warm and engaging writing, and deeply interpreted regional and international hotspots from an independent and discerning perspective.”

The ambassador also emphasized the paper’s role in advancing media diplomacy and inter-civilizational understanding:

“As an outstanding representative of Iranian media, Tehran Times is both an active participant and a strong promoter of dialogue among countries. Through comprehensive and in-depth reporting, it has shown the world an Iran committed to multilateral cooperation and shared development.”

Highlighting the challenge of rising protectionism in global trade, the envoy praised Tehran Times for its critical analysis: “Your recent opinion pieces, which deeply analyze the impact of protectionism on developing countries, fully demonstrate that the media are not only recorders of the times but also guardians of fairness and justice. Your voice represents the just voice of the international community.”

He concluded by calling for stronger media ties between Iran and China, especially following the recent signing of a cooperation agreement between Mehr Media Group and China’s Xinhua News Agency: “Standing at this new historical starting point, let us join hands, using media as a bond and civilizations as bridges, to jointly spread positive energy and promote mutual understanding.”

Tehran Times a diplomatic ally in the media: foreign ministry spokesman

Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baghaei described the Tehran Times as a “forward-looking” publication, not a remnant of the past: “This is clearly reflected in the content it publishes every day. I extend my congratulations and appreciation to all the dear colleagues at Tehran Times.”

He thanked the outlet for being a “steadfast partner in advancing the country’s diplomatic objectives and in presenting an accurate and genuine image of our beloved homeland.”

Tehran Times an enduring media institution: Managing Director

Dr. Mohammad-Mehdi Rahmati, Managing Director of the Tehran Times, said the event was more than a newspaper anniversary—it was a tribute to the institutional presence of a revolutionary media outlet.

“We are not just celebrating the anniversary of a media outlet, but honoring the enduring presence of a media institution that emerged from the developments of the Islamic Revolution and became the first English-language newspaper in the country.”

He emphasized that the spirit of solidarity among the Tehran Times staff is what truly sets it apart.

Tehran Times voice for the truth and the oppressed: Hojjatoleslam Qomi

Hojjatoleslam Mohammad Qomi, head of the Islamic Development Organization, praised the newspaper’s dedication to truth and its steadfast support for the Palestinian cause.

“The Tehran Times began as the voice of the Iranian people to the world—and that movement continues,” he said. “Its success lies in the unwavering loyalty of individuals committed to truth and justice.”

"As Reported by Tehran Times" — archival exhibit opens

As part of the anniversary celebration, the Tehran Times inaugurated a new exhibition titled “As Reported by Tehran Times,” displaying historical front pages and rare archival materials from the past four decades.

Editor-in-Chief Mohammad Sarfi said the exhibit aimed to showcase “exclusive and captivating pages” from the newspaper’s rich history. “If the Tehran Times is heard today, it is thanks to the dedication of our newsroom colleagues,” he noted.

TV BRICS CEO extends congratulations to Tehran Times

Additionally, in a written message addressed to Tehran Times, Ms. Janna Tolstikova, CEO of the TV BRICS International Media Network, congratulated the newspaper on its 46th anniversary and praised the long-standing partnership between the two media organizations:

“Our partnership has been a shining example of successful media cooperation, strengthening the bonds between Russia and Iran through the regular exchange of content and the promotion of shared perspectives,” she noted.

“May the Tehran Times’s legacy of professionalism and integrity endure for many more years, contributing to the growing friendship between our countries.”

