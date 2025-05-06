‘Expo 2025 spurs interest in Iran’s investment potential’

TEHRAN – The 2025 edition of Iran’s Expo has drawn strong interest from international visitors and created new opportunities for long-term business partnerships, according to a senior official from the Iran Chamber of Commerce, Industries, Mines and Agriculture (ICCIMA).

Mohammadreza Bahraman, deputy head of ICCIMA, told Tasnim News Agency that nearly every foreign visitor to Iran during the Expo made a stop at the exhibition site. “The presence of international guests, particularly diplomats and business representatives, was significantly higher than in previous years,” he said.

Bahraman highlighted the growing recognition of Iran’s industrial and production capacities among foreign participants. “Many visitors had limited prior knowledge of Iran’s capabilities, but once at the Expo, they were able to see for themselves the broad transformations underway across different sectors,” he said. “This kind of engagement can lead to direct negotiations with Iranian producers and ultimately long-term commercial cooperation.”

The ICCIMA official noted that this year’s Expo offered more space to the chamber compared to previous editions, including a dedicated hall where local chambers from across Iran showcased regional products. “Representatives from every province participated, presenting their goods in provincial booths. This helped unlock access to new markets, with visitors ranging from African nations to regional countries,” Bahraman said.

He stressed the importance of the presence of foreign ambassadors and their trade attachés. “These diplomats can act as channels of communication between Iran and their home countries. We made sure to host and engage with every single visitor who came to our section,” he added.

One example cited was the visit of a chamber of commerce president from a western province in Oman, who toured the ‘Mining House’ in Hall 6. “That level of interaction signals a lively and dynamic exhibition, which in itself is a form of investment,” Bahraman said. “Expo is a state-funded initiative, and the government this year made broader use of its tools, resulting in greater turnout.”

Commenting on the prospects of U.S. firms investing in Iran, Bahraman said the Iranian private sector is open to global cooperation, except in cases where domestic restrictions apply. “In principle, investment knows no borders. The chamber’s mission is to protect and promote investment, and we face no limitations with most countries,” he said, blaming sanctions for any existing barriers.

He emphasized that Iran has communicated through interviews with foreign media that there is no hostility on its part. “It’s up to the other side to pave the way for direct interactions so traders on both ends can benefit from mutual needs.”

If high-level talks progress further, Bahraman said ICCIMA will play a central role through economic taskforces and trade desks. “In these situations, the chamber becomes the key institution for shaping and expanding our country’s economic relations in the broader political space managed by the government,” he said, urging greater support for the chamber in future economic dialogues.

EF/MA