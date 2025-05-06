Ink and influence: Tehran Times at the heart of Iran-China friendship

BEIJING- The 46th anniversary celebration of The Tehran Times, attended by Chinese Ambassador Cong Peiwu, underscored the vital role of media in strengthening the relations between Iran and China.

As Iran’s oldest English-language newspapers, The Tehran Times has long served as a platform for dialogue, and the presence of His Excellency Mr. Cong signaled deepening bilateral ties.

In an era where information shapes diplomacy, media outlets like The Tehran Times facilitate mutual understanding between nations. China and Iran, both facing Western media scrutiny, increasingly rely on independent narratives to highlight their cooperation—from trade to geopolitics. Cong’s participation reaffirms Beijing’s commitment to this partnership, recognizing media as a tool for soft power and shared storytelling.

As Iran and China navigate a changing global order, their collaboration extends beyond economics into cultural and informational exchange. The anniversary event symbolizes a broader trend: in the digital age, media diplomacy is indispensable for building trust and solidarity between allies.

Chinese Ambassador Cong Peiwu calls Tehran Times; Iran’s “most influential English-language publication” over the past 46 years



Speaking at the ceremony in Tehran on Monday, the Chinese ambassador threw a spotlight on Tehran Times’ domestic and international credibility.

“As Iran’s most influential English-language publication, over the past 46 years, it has always adhered to its founding mission and the principles of objective and fair reporting. It has vividly introduced Iran’s development achievements and unique cultural charm with warm and engaging writing, and deeply interpreted regional and international hotspots from an independent and discerning perspective. Widely praised at home and recognized by numerous international readers, Tehran Times has become an important platform for Iran to reach out to the outside world,” Cong said.

China ambassador: Cooperation agreement signed between Mehr Media Group and Xinhua in October 2024 remains a “milestone event that opened a new chapter in media cooperation between our two countries”

He described media cooperation as an “indispensable” part of relationship between Iran and China.

“China and Iran are trusted good friends and partners, with close exchanges and cooperation in all fields, and media cooperation is an indispensable part of this relationship,” the ambassador said.

He attached significance to a cooperation agreement signed between the Iranian Mehr Media Group and Xinhua News Agency of China in October last year describing it as a “milestone event that opened a new chapter in media cooperation between our two countries”.

Mohammad Mahdi Rahmati, the CEO of Mehr Media Group, which consists of Mehr News Agency and Tehran Times, and Fu Hua, president of Xinhua signed the MoU with the aim of expanding media cooperation between the two news agencies. It was signed on the sidelines of the 6th World Media Summit in Urumqi, the capital city of China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region.

Further in his speech, the Chinese ambassador pointed out that “media serves as an important bridge for friendly exchanges between countries and mutual learning among different civilizations” as he highlighted an initiative introduced by President Xi Jinping two years ago.

President Xi put forward the Global Civilization Initiative (GCI) in March 2023. The initiative advocates respect for the diversity of civilizations, the common values of humanity, the importance of inheritance and innovation of civilizations, as well as robust international people-to-people exchanges and cooperation.

Cong also put emphasis on building “a community with a shared future for mankind, making the world more peaceful and prosperous”.

China is a strong advocate for the creation of a fair and just international order, aiming to foster a global community that envisions a shared future for all humanity. The country emphasizes that international relations should not be dictated by a single dominant power but should instead arise from collaborative dialogue among all nations.