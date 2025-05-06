“Lady Oracle” appears in Iranian bookstores

TEHRAN-A Persian translation of Canadian novelist Margaret Atwood’s novel “Lady Oracle” has recently been published by Qoqnus Publications in Tehran.

The book has been translated into Persian by Soheil Sommi.

Originally published in 1976, “Lady Oracle” offers a satirical take on the conventions of Gothic romances and fairy tales. Published by McClelland and Stewart, the book delves into the life of its protagonist, Joan Foster, a romance novelist adept at evading challenging circumstances.

The narrative unfolds through a blend of past recollections and present-day events, providing a comprehensive look at Joan's life. Flashbacks reveal her early struggles as an overweight child constantly subjected to her mother's criticism.

As she grows, Joan develops a pattern of concealing significant aspects of her life, including her profession as a romance novelist, a past affair with a Polish count, and a current liaison with a performance artist known as The Royal Porcupine – all hidden from her husband, Arthur, who suffers from bipolar disorder.

In the novel's present timeline, Joan experiences unexpected success with a recently published collection of feminist poetry, propelling her into sudden fame. However, the pressure of this newfound recognition, coupled with the constant need to maintain her various secrets, becomes overwhelming.

Her precarious situation escalates when she receives a blackmail threat from someone who has discovered her hidden past. Driven to a desperate act, Joan, with assistance from two acquaintances, orchestrates her own death and subsequently flees the country, seeking refuge in Italy.

“Lady Oracle” garnered critical recognition upon its release. In 1977, it was a co-recipient of the City of Toronto Book Award, sharing the honor with Margaret Gibson's short story collection, “The Butterfly Ward.”

The following year, the novel received further acclaim, earning second place – behind Robertson Davies' “Fifth Business” – in the Periodical Distributors of Canada's award for best paperback fiction. The novel remains a notable example of Atwood's characteristic blend of dark humor, psychological depth, and commentary on societal expectations of women.

Born in 1939, Margaret Atwood is a prolific Canadian writer. Her extensive body of work includes 18 novels, 18 poetry collections, and numerous other books across various genres.

She is most famous for her 1985 dystopian novel, “The Handmaid's Tale”. Atwood has received numerous prestigious awards, including two Booker Prizes. Her writing explores themes such as gender, identity, religion, and power. Beyond writing, she is a co-founder of the Griffin Poetry Prize and the Writers' Trust of Canada, and invented the LongPen remote writing device.

