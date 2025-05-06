Festival of Iranian tribes kicks off in Bojnurd

TEHRAN – A festival of Iranian tribes, alongside a handicrafts and souvenirs exhibition, officially opened on Monday evening in the scenic Besh Qardash area of Bojnurd, the capital of North Khorasan province in northeastern Iran.

Ali Mostofian, the provincial tourism chief, said the event is aimed at promoting social vitality and strengthening solidarity among the country’s diverse ethnic groups. The festival features a wide array of cultural displays, traditional handicrafts, and regional souvenirs from across Iran.

Artisans and craftspeople from various provinces have set up over 140 booths showcasing their handmade goods and locally produced products. Additionally, ten traditional nomadic black tents, known as Siah-Chador, are offering visitors a glimpse into tribal life and their distinctive crafts.

According to Mostofian, eight artistic groups from the provinces of Khuzestan, Golestan, Gilan, East Azarbaijan, Kordestan, South Khorasan, and North Khorasan are participating in the festival. More than 100 nationally recognized artists are performing to highlight the rich Iranian-Islamic cultural heritage.

North Khorasan’s artisans are also well-represented, offering a diverse collection of locally-made handicrafts and souvenirs across 30 booths, the official said.

The festival and exhibition will continue to welcome visitors through May 11, drawing both locals and tourists interested in exploring the living traditions of Iran's ethnic heritage.

Situated at the northern edge of the Aladagh Mountains, Besh Qardash is said to be a captivating destination for travelers visiting Bojnurd.

The name “Besh Qardash” means “Five Brothers” in Turkish, a reference to the five springs that define the area. With its rich history, therapeutic springs, and lush natural beauty, the property offers a unique blend of culture, relaxation, and exploration, making it a must-visit spot for travelers to the region.

AM