Key takeaways from Trump-Carney meeting

In a meeting that got pretty tense towards the end, Donald Trump dug in his heels on his tariff policy, insisting there was nothing Canadian PM Mark Carney could say to make him change his mind and lift tariffs imposed on Canada. Trump insisted the U.S. doesn’t want cars and steel from Canada “because we’re making our own”.

Carney was firm on his “Canada will never be for sale” message, emphasizing Canada’s sovereignty, which propelled him to electoral victory last week, to which Trump quipped “never say never” – Carney then mouthed “never” to reporters. Trump repeated during the meeting his interest in making Canada the 51st U.S. state, saying “it would be a beautiful marriage”, and adding: “Time will tell.”

Before things got a bit dicey, the tone was friendly. Trump said that he wants “friendship” with Canada, which he called “a very special place”, while Carney called Trump “a transformational president” and said the two countries are stronger when they work together.

Trump said that the United State-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA), inked during his first term in office and set to expire next year, may be renegotiated. However, he said he’s not exactly looking to extend the free trade agreement. Trump said he’d consider a renegotiation of the trade deal but questions “if it’s even necessary”, to which Carney followed up: “It is a basis for a broader negotiation. Some things about it are going to have to change.”

Away from relations with Canada, Trump said that Beijing’s economy is “suffering greatly” because of tariffs that he has brought in. China wants to negotiate a trade deal to end the tariffs, he said, adding that “we will be meeting with them at the right time”.

The U.S. president also said that ahead of his Middle East trip he will have a “very, very big” announcement to make, “either Thursday or Friday or Monday” and that it will be “as big as it gets”. He says it will be “one of the most important announcements that have been made in many years about a certain subject”.

Also on the Middle East, Trump said the U.S. will stop bombing the Houthis in Yemen “effectively immediately”. He told reporters: “They don’t want to fight, and we will honor that, and we will stop the bombings.”