Four million customers, 135 trillion tomans of support in "National Kindness Project" of Bank Melli

At the Conference of "Evaluating Performance of Bank Melli Iran (BMI) Last Year (Ended March 20, 2025) and Clarifying Goals of Bank in Current Year (Started March 21, 2025)”, CEO of Bank Melli Iran (BMI) Abolfazl Najjarzadeh emphasized the special status of the bank in gaining public trust and introduced the "National Kindness" Project of the bank as a symbol of success and trust of four million dear customers of the bank.

Referring to the attraction of 135 thousand million tomans of the resources within the framework of the “National Kindness” Project of the Bank, he stated that kindness is the result of the ideation of colleagues of the branches of the bank and collective will of family of Bank Melli Iran, a project that, with careful design, effective advertising, and timely reforms, succeeded in removing customers' mental barriers and turning threats into opportunities."

Emphasizing the continuation of pathology, receiving public feedback, and holding expert-level meetings to improve the Project, he considered "Kindness" a model for designing future bank products, adding, "This Project has not only helped solve people's problems, but has also increased the satisfaction of colleagues and customers to a great extent.”

With the removal of the systemic obstacles and doubled efforts, several similar projects with great achievements can be obtained, the senior official of the bank underlined.

Referring to the high value of the bank’s customer trust, the CEO of Bank Melli Iran emphasized that employees must take expert opinions seriously in designing new products and prevent systemic problems and delays using the high capacities and capabilities of the bank.

The bank owes the success of the "Kindness" Project to the unflinching efforts of the bank’s employees, he said, and expressed hope that the bank's other products will also follow the path of success with the same determination.