Chinese FTZ council, Iranian customs delegation meet to facilitate trade

TEHRAN- During a meeting between the members of Chinese council for development of trade in Khorgos and Urumqi free trade zone and a delegation from the Islamic Republic of Iran Customs Administration, the two sides explored the ways to facilitate trade and expand customs cooperation.

Participants in the meeting explained the commercial capabilities of this zone, with an emphasis on e-commerce and mail-order trade with Iranian customs.

China approved setting up the China (Xinjiang) Pilot Free Trade Zone in a State Council circular issued on Oct 31, 2023.

According to the circular, the FTZ, composed of parts of Urumqi, Kashgar, and Khorgos, covers an area of 179.66 square kilometers and focus on emerging industries, labor-intensive industries, and modern service industry.

The FTZ also builds comprehensive logistics hubs between Asia and Europe, strengthen cooperation with neighboring countries, promote communication in culture and education, and enhance international medical service capacities.

MA