China and Russia: Unshakeable allies in a turbulent world

BEIJING- Chinese President Xi Jinping arrived in Russia on Wednesday night for a state visit and participation in the celebrations marking the 80th anniversary of the victory of the Soviet Union's Great Patriotic War in Moscow, at the invitation of President Vladimir Putin.

Ahead of his arrival, Xi emphasized the importance of the strategic partnership between Russia and China, highlighting its significance in enhancing global governance.

President Xi made the remarks in a signed article titled "Learning from History to Build Together a Brighter Future," which was published in the Russian Gazette.

“China and Russia are both major countries with significant influence in the world. The two nations are constructive forces for maintaining global strategic stability and for improving global governance. Our bilateral relationship is founded upon a clear historical logic, sustained by strong internal drive, and rooted in profound cultural heritage,” he said.

Xi emphasized that the partnership between the two countries will remain unaffected by external influences.

“Our relationship is neither directed against nor swayed by any third party. Together we must foil all schemes to disrupt or undermine our bonds of amity and trust, and we must not be baffled by transient matters or unsettled by formidable challenges,” he said.

President Xi cautioned about the potential repercussions of unilateral actions on the global stage.

“Unilateralism, hegemonism, bullying, and coercive practices are severely undermining our world. Again humankind has come to a crossroads of unity or division, dialogue or confrontation, win-win cooperation or zero-sum games,” he said.

Referring to the permanent membership of China and Russia in the UN Security Council, Xi underscored their role in promoting multilateralism.

“The more turbulent and complex the international situation becomes, the more we must uphold and defend the authority of the UN, firmly uphold the UN-centered international system, the international order underpinned by international law, and the basic norms of international relations based on the purposes and principles of the UN Charter, and steadily promote an equal and orderly multipolar world and a universally beneficial and inclusive economic globalization, “he said.

President Xi also doubled down on his call for creating “a community with a shared future for mankind”. President Xi put emphasis on building a community with a shared future with China’s neighboring countries while addressing the Central Conference on Work Relating to Neighboring Countries that was held in Beijing, from April 8 to 9.

The conference stressed that China will uphold the "principles of amity, sincerity, mutual benefit, and inclusivity" to strengthen strategic trust with neighboring nations and jointly build a "five-home" vision of "peace, stability, prosperity, beauty, and friendship."

China pursues a peaceful and independent diplomacy focused on coexistence, mutual benefit and win-win cooperation, unlike the US, which prioritizes dominance and unilateralism, often bypassing international law and institutions when they conflict with its interests.

The US unilateralism has further come to light in the wake of President Donald Trump’s trade war against China.

Since returning to the White House in January, Trump has imposed tariffs of up to 145 percent on Chinese exports. China has hit back with 125 percent tariffs on US products.

China has called for the resolution of the trade conflict through dialogue.