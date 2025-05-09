Iran sees Turkmenistan partnership as gateway to regional gas trade

TEHRAN – Iran's National Gas Company is ramping up efforts to attract foreign investment and expand energy ties with neighboring countries, with a senior official saying closer cooperation with Turkmenistan could pave the way for broader regional gas trade.

Speaking on the sidelines of the 29th Iran International Oil, Gas, Refining and Petrochemical Exhibition in Tehran, Saeed Tavakoli, managing director of the National Iranian Gas Company (NIGC), said the country is pursuing long-term contracts and deeper engagement with its neighbors, particularly Turkmenistan.

"The emphasis by the president and the oil minister on strong regional ties shows our intention to achieve concrete results through negotiation and mutual cooperation," Tavakoli said following a meeting with Turkmenistan’s ambassador to Iran Ylyas Gayypov.

Tavakoli added that building energy ties with Ashgabat could lay the foundation for broader collaborations across various sectors. "Gas cooperation between Iran and Turkmenistan is a prelude to regional gas trade, and we hope to see it continue and expand."

He also noted that gas swap arrangements are already underway, with Iran ready to receive natural gas at the Sarakhs border point in northeastern Iran.

EF/MA