Iran expands air navigation co-op with Iraq, UAE at regional aviation summit

TEHRAN – Iranian civil aviation authorities held separate meetings with counterparts from Iraq and the United Arab Emirates on the sidelines of the Middle East (West Asia) Safety and Air Navigation Conference to bolster cooperation in air traffic management and aviation safety.

According to Iran’s Civil Aviation Organization, a joint session with Iraq focused on resolving technical overlaps in approach procedures at Abadan Airport, which have conflicted with flights at Iraq’s Basra Airport. Discussions also covered flight coordination during the annual Arbaeen pilgrimage and reducing potential conflicts with Iraqi domestic air traffic, especially at Najaf and Karbala airports.

Both sides agreed to explore new air routes to improve Iraq’s connectivity with Central Asia and optimize overflight traffic through Iran's airspace. Issues related to the aeronautical message exchange system and communication barriers were also reviewed.

In a separate session with the United Arab Emirates, Iran and UAE civil aviation delegations pledged to deepen collaboration in air navigation, traffic management, and aviation training.

Held during the 22nd Middle East (West Asia) Air Navigation Planning and Implementation Regional Group (MIDANPIRG) and the 12th Regional Aviation Safety Group (RASG) meetings in Doha, the two sides discussed revising air corridors at border points, coordinating during regional or global crises that affect air traffic, and exchanging expertise through joint emergency preparedness drills.

