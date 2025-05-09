China-Russia strategic partnership: Xi and Putin unite against unilateralism in Moscow parade

BEIJING- Chinese President Xi Jinping attended a grand parade at the Red Square in Moscow on Friday marking the 80th anniversary of the Soviet Union’s World War II victory over Nazi Germany.

Putin stood beside President Xi along with numerous other leaders, as well as Russian veterans, on a covered platform adjacent to Vladimir Lenin's mausoleum, while Russian troops paraded by.

The parade came a day after the two leaders held talks in the Kremlin. President Xi arrived in Russia on Wednesday for a four-day state visit.

President Xi’s meeting with his Russian counterpart has marked a significant advancement in the strategic partnership between their nations.

“History and reality have fully demonstrated that the sustained development and deepening of China-Russia relations is a logical effort for keeping the long-standing friendship between the two peoples, a natural choice for helping each other succeed and achieve development and revitalization, and a response to the call of our times for upholding international fairness and justice and advancing the reform of the global governance system,” President Xi said in the meeting on Thursday.

He added, “This year marks the 80th anniversary of the victory of the Chinese People’s War of Resistance against Japanese aggression, the Soviet Union’s Great Patriotic War, and the World Anti-Fascist War. Eighty years ago, the Chinese and Russian peoples made immense sacrifice and secured a great victory. Their pivotal contribution to world peace and human progress is a shining chapter in the annals of history.”

The Chinese leader once again expressed support for promoting multilateralism and denounced unilateral actions.

“Today, in the face of unilateralist countercurrents, bullying and acts of power politics, China is working with Russia to shoulder the special responsibilities of major countries and permanent members of the UN Security Council with courage and conviction, uphold the correct historical perspective on WWII, safeguard the authority and standing of the UN, resolutely defend the rights and interests of China, Russia and all other developing countries, and jointly promote an equal and orderly multipolar world and a universally beneficial and inclusive economic globalization,” he pointed out.

Xi and Putin witness the exchange of over 20 bilateral cooperation documents

Putin, for his part, said they held "traditionally warm, friendly" talks and addressed the Chinese leader as his "dear friend".

He said the Russia-China relations are based on mutual equality and respect, not targeting any third party and not affected by any temporary incidents.

Xi and Putin also attended a ceremony of signing and exchanging cooperation documents. They signed a joint statement on further deepening the bilateral comprehensive strategic partnership of coordination for a new era and witnessed the exchange of over 20 bilateral cooperation documents.

The meeting between Putin and Xi comes at a moment when Western countries have intensified sanctions on Moscow over the Ukraine war.

President Donald Trump has also initiated a trade war against China since assuming office in January. He has imposed tariffs of up to 145 percent on Chinese exports. China has hit back with 125 percent tariffs on US products.

For now, the signing of over 20 bilateral cooperation agreements further strengthens their cooperation across various sectors, paving the way for enhanced economic, political, and cultural ties. In a time when both countries face external pressures, including economic sanctions and geopolitical challenges, this partnership represents a united front against the rise of unilateralism and a powerful assertion of their shared vision for a multipolar world. As major global powers, China and Russia are determined to safeguard their sovereignty and the rights of all developing nations, proving that collaboration between these two nations is essential for shaping a fairer, more inclusive global system.





