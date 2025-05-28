Gaza symbolizes the tragedy of unilateralism in global politics: Top security official

TEHRAN – Iran’s top national security official has warned that unilateralism in international politics has led to widespread humanitarian disasters across the globe, with the situation in Gaza representing one of the most severe manifestations of this trend.

Speaking at the Moscow Security Conference on Wednesday, Ali Akbar Ahmadian, Secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council, said the imposition of the will of dominant global powers on independent nations has fueled chaos and suffering around the world, particularly in West Asia.

“Unilateralism and the coercive agendas of arrogant powers have produced countless tragedies globally. Today, the region of West Asia stands as a living exhibition of these crimes,” Ahmadian stated.

He pointed to the prolonged conflicts and crises in Yemen, Lebanon, Syria, Afghanistan, and Iraq, noting that each has suffered deeply from externally driven agendas rooted in exploitation and injustice.

Ahmadian reserved his strongest remarks for the current situation in Gaza, calling it an “unprecedented crime” unfolding before the eyes of the international community.

“What we are witnessing in Gaza is not only the indiscriminate killing of civilians, but also the slow and deliberate death of women and children through starvation and blockade. It is a humanitarian catastrophe of historic proportions.”

He criticized Western double standards and stressed that the root of these tragedies lies in a global order shaped by domination and inequality. “Western unilateralism is built upon a foundation of oppression and the exploitation of nations,” he said.

Ahmadian emphasized that a comprehensive global security framework can only be achieved through multilateral cooperation and justice. He argued that the current world order must evolve into one that guarantees equal and fair opportunities for all nations.

“In the emerging global security order, we must create conditions where all nations have an equal stake in peace and development. Multilateralism is not just a preference — it is a necessity.”

Ahmadian also stressed the importance of human dignity and inclusive participation in global security processes, accusing dominant powers of using sanctions and technological superiority as tools to deprive other nations of their basic rights.

“One clear example is the effort to curtail Iran’s right to the peaceful use of nuclear technology. These actions represent a broader pattern of denying sovereign nations their legitimate entitlements.”

‘Iran is committed to peaceful nuclear rights’

Reiterating Iran’s stance, Ahmadian stated that Tehran remains open to dialogue, but will not compromise on its nuclear independence, including the preservation of its fuel cycle and enrichment activities.

“Iran welcomes diplomatic engagement, but insists on preserving its nuclear rights, including enrichment and a complete fuel cycle. This is a matter of sovereignty and scientific progress.”

He concluded by stating that the path toward a multipolar world — one based on cooperation rather than coercion — is the only viable route to lasting peace and justice for all nations.

“Strengthening the foundations of multilateralism and advancing toward a multipolar global system is the path that can bring sustainable peace and justice to humanity.”