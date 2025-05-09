Iranian video art “Sculpture” wins at IndieFEST Film Awards

TEHRAN-The Iranian video art “Sculpture,” written, directed, and composed by Ramin Hosseinpour, received the Award of Merit Special Mention at the April 2025 edition of the IndieFEST Film Awards in California, the United States.

The jury team presented the award for notable artistic and technical aspects of the project, Mehr reported.

Hosseinpour plays the electric guitar in the work and, as the vocalist, sings a poem by the Persian poet and mystic Molana Jalal ad-Din Rumi.

The video art is about the life story of Rumi. During one of his journeys to Konya in 1244, he met the dervish Shams Tabrizi and was deeply influenced by him.

For months, the two men constantly interacted, and as a result, Rumi neglected his disciples and family, who could not tolerate the close relationship.

One night in 1247, Shams disappeared forever. This experience turned Rumi into a poet. The Divan of Shams (The Collected Poetry of Shams) is a true translation of his experiences into poetry.

Hosseinpour’s video art has won several awards at various international festivals so far. It recently won the awards for the best rock music video and best VFX: music video at the summer edition of the Los Angeles Movie and Music Video Awards in the U.S.

Its previous achievements include the Best Composer Award at the 26th LA Sun Film Fest in Los Angeles, the award for Best Animated Music Video in the HALO International Film Festival in Saint-Petersburg, and the award for the best documentary script from the King Film Awards 2023 in London, among many others.

Hosseinpour, 38, is a multi-talented international artist, professionally working in the international media. He is an architect, conceptual artist, writer, director, producer, and composer.

He has won awards in more than 55 international festivals in Munich, Vancouver, Paris, Moscow, New York, Boden, Las Vegas, Rome, etc.

