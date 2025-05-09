Pakistani investors express readiness to invest in Kish Island

TEHRAN— A number of Pakistani investors have expressed their readiness to start administrative cooperation with Kish Island in the south of Iran during their trip to the touristic island.

Two specialized gatherings were held with economic and tourism officials of Kish Island at the International Conference Center to promote economic, trade, and tourism collaborations and study the grounds for joint cooperation, Khabar Online reported.

During the meetings which were welcomed by both sides, the current projects were introduced and future programs were discussed in the form of investment opportunities. In addition, Kish officials declared readiness to attract foreign partnerships and prepare the grounds for the contribution of Pakistani investors to these projects.

In addition, business-to-business (B2B) meetings were held between economic activists of both nations, in which merchants and investors directly exchanged views, identified opportunities, and explored areas of cooperation.

Pakistani investors also expressed their interest in participating in the tourism, services, trade, and technology sectors of Kish Island and announced their readiness to begin executive cooperation.

It is worth mentioning that during this trip, a delegation of businessmen, economic activists, and representatives of the private sector of Iran, along with the Senior Advisor of the Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry and the Chairman of the Iran-Pakistan Trade and Investment Council, visited the tourism, cultural, commercial centers, and development projects of Kish Island during their stay on Kish Island and became closely acquainted with the special capacities of the region.

Kish Island is located on the northern edge of the Persian Gulf.

KD

