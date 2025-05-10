Esteghlal's crucial role in Persepolis and Sepahan's ACL Elite spot battle

TEHRAN - As the Iran Pro League draws to a close, the fierce rivalry between Tehran giants Persepolis and Isfahan's Sepahan has taken an intriguing twist. With the league title already secured, the focus now shifts to the coveted second-place finish, which guarantees a spot in either the AFC Champions League Elite or the second-tier AFC Champions League.

This battle for the runners-up position has intensified, and unexpectedly, Esteghlal, Persepolis's long-standing opponents, finds itself in a pivotal position to influence the outcome.

Following the penultimate week of league action, the two-point gap separating Sepahan and Persepolis has evaporated. Sepahan's draw against Havadar, coupled with Persepolis's victory over Kheybar, has leveled the playing field. However, Sepahan holds the head-to-head advantage this season, meaning that in the event of equal points, they would clinch the second spot. Consequently, Persepolis's only path to securing the runners-up position lies in earning more points than Sepahan in the final matchday. Should Sepahan emerge victorious in their last fixture, Persepolis's hopes for second place will be extinguished.

Persepolis's fate now hinges on the performance of their bitter rivals, Esteghlal. In the final week, Sepahan is scheduled to face Esteghlal, a team that have shown improved form under the guidance of Mojtaba Jabbari, remaining undefeated in their last three matches. Interestingly, Havadar, the team that surprisingly held Sepahan to a draw in week 29, had already been relegated to the first division, highlighting the unpredictable nature of the league. While Esteghlal's recent resurgence offers a glimmer of hope for Persepolis fans, concerns linger as Esteghlal also have a Hazfi Cup (Iran's domestic cup) match following their league finale, potentially leading to squad rotation to avoid injuries.

The current scenario marks a unique juncture in the storied rivalry between Esteghlal and Persepolis. Historically, instances have occurred where one of the Tehran giants found themselves hoping for their rival's victory against a third team in a title race. For example, earlier this season, Persepolis supporters would have welcomed an Esteghlal draw against Sepahan. However, those situations did not directly determine Persepolis's ultimate fate in the league standings, leaving room for them to recover lost ground.

This time, the result of Esteghlal's match against Sepahan will unequivocally dictate whether Persepolis secures the coveted Champions League Elite playoff spot, an unprecedented situation in the history of Iranian football's most intense derby.