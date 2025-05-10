Iran restarts Caspian Sea drilling after 3-decade hiatus

TEHRAN - Iran’s Oil Minister has ordered the resumption of exploratory drilling in the shallow waters of the Caspian Sea, ending a 30-year pause in operations.

According to Shana news agency, the drilling operation officially began on Friday, May 10, during the 29th Iran International Oil, Gas, Refining and Petrochemical Exhibition. The North Drilling Company has deployed a rig at the Rudsar structure in Block 18 of the Caspian Sea, at a water depth of 70 meters.

The exploratory well is planned to reach a final depth of 5,077 meters, targeting reservoir assessment in the Rudsar structure.

The last well drilled in the shallow waters of the Caspian was completed in 1997. Drilling in the deeper parts of the sea was also halted in 2014. Iran’s Oil Ministry plans to resume deep-water operations once the semi-submersible Iran–Amirkabir platform completes necessary repairs.

Iran estimates its sector of the Caspian Sea holds significant hydrocarbon potential, although much of it remains untapped. Past exploratory data suggest the presence of oil and gas reserves, particularly in deeper sections of the southern Caspian basin, where water depths and technical challenges have posed barriers to development.

In 2012, Iran announced the discovery of the Sardar-e Jangal oil field in the Caspian, which officials initially claimed could contain over 2 billion barrels of recoverable oil and significant natural gas volumes. However, a lack of investment, technological hurdles, and maritime border disputes with neighboring countries have hindered further development.

The renewed push for exploration comes as Iran seeks to diversify its production base and offset declines from mature onshore fields. Caspian offshore development also aligns with Tehran's long-term strategy to strengthen energy security and boost exports once sanctions ease.

