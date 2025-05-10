“Exercises for Rebel Artists” published in Persian

TEHRAN-The Persian translation of the book “Exercises for Rebel Artists: Radical Performance Pedagogy” written by Guillermo Gomez Pena and Roberto Sifuentes has been released in the bookstores across Iran.

Hossein Maleki has translated the book and Baan Publishers has brought it out in 352 pages, Mehr reported.

In the book, the authors use their extensive teaching and performance experience with La Pocha Nostra to help students and practitioners create border art.

Designed to take readers right into the heart of radical performance, the authors use a series of crucial practical exercises, honed in workshops worldwide, to help create challenging theatre which transcends the boundaries of nation, gender, and racial identity.

The book features detailed exercises for using Pocha Nostra methods in workshops; inspirational approaches for anyone creating, producing, or teaching radical performance; a step-by-step guide for large-scale group performance; and new, unpublished photos of the Pocha Nostra method in practice.

“Exercises for Rebel Artists” advocates teaching as an important form of activism and as an extension of the performance aesthetic. It is an essential text for anyone who wants to learn how to use performance to both challenge and change.

Guillermo Gómez-Peña is a post-Mexican performance artist, writer, activist, and pedagogue. He is the author of ten books and the founder of the San Francisco-based art collective La Pocha Nostra.

Roberto Sifuentes is an interdisciplinary artist and a founding member of La Pocha Nostra. He has toured internationally with Gómez-Peña since 1991. As a performance pedagogue, Sifuentes has been Artistic Director of The Trinity College/La MaMa Performing Arts ProgramNYC and is currently Assistant Professor of Performance at the School of the Art Institute of Chicago.

SS/SAB

