European leaders make symbolic visit to Kyiv

The leaders of Germany, France, the United Kingdom and Poland have told Russian leader Vladimir Putin to agree to a 30-day ceasefire starting on Monday or face possible “massive” sanctions, according to French President Emmanuel Macron, on a highly symbolic visit to Kyiv. The demand comes with the backing of the White House after a joint phone call with President Donald Trump, the Europeans said.

Standing alongside Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky in Kyiv, the four leaders - Macron, new German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, Britain’s Prime Minister Keir Starmer and his Polish counterpart Donald Tusk – said the ceasefire should be observed on land, at sea and in the air.

If successful, Macron said, it could pave the way for “the immediate launch of negotiations to build a robust and lasting peace.”

In an exclusive interview with CNN’s Frederik Pleitgen shortly after the leaders called for the ceasefire, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said that Russia is “resistant to any kind of pressure.”

“Europe is actually confronting us very openly,” Peskov said, adding that Russian President Vladimir Putin supports the idea of a ceasefire “in general,” but “there are lots of questions” about the recent proposal that still need answering. He did not expand on what these questions are.