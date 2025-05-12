“The Magnificent Ambersons” available in Persian

TEHRAN-The Persian translation of the 1918 novel “The Magnificent Ambersons” by Booth Tarkington has been released in the Iranian bookstores.

Sirous Nourabadi has translated the book and Afkar-e Jadid Publication has brought it out in 380 pages, ILNA reported.

The novel is the second in Tarkington’s “Growth” trilogy after “The Turmoil” (1915) and before “The Midlander” (1923, retitled “National Avenue” in 1927). It won the Pulitzer Prize for fiction.

It explores themes of wealth, family dynamics, and the impact of societal change in America. Set in the Midwest, the story chronicles the rise and fall of the Amberson family, led by Major Amberson, who builds their fortune in the late 19th century. Central to the narrative is George Amberson Minafer, the arrogant and spoiled only child of Isabel, whose upbringing fosters contempt for others and a sense of entitlement.

As George navigates his relationships, particularly with his mother's former suitor, Eugene Morgan, and Lucy, Eugene's daughter, the novel illustrates the conflict between old wealth and emerging modernity, symbolized through the advent of automobiles. The decline of the Amberson family parallels George's personal failures, as he confronts the consequences of his actions and the changing world around him.

The story ultimately serves as a poignant commentary on the fragility of social status and the inevitability of change, reflecting broader themes relevant to American society. Tarkington's work captures the complexities of family life and the undercurrents of aspiration and regret.

In 1942, the novel was made into a film, written and directed by Orson Welles. Much later in 2002, came a same-titled TV adaptation based on Welles' screenplay.

Newton Booth Tarkington (1869-1946) was an American novelist. He is one of only four novelists to win the Pulitzer Prize for Fiction more than once, along with William Faulkner, John Updike, and Colson Whitehead. In the 1910s and 1920s, he was considered the United States' greatest living author. Several of his stories were adapted to film.

