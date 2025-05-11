Iran’s annual date export stands at $205m

TEHRAN – The value of Iran’s date export stood at $205 million in the past Iranian calendar year 1403 (ended on March 20), the Islamic Republic of Iran Customs Administration (IRICA) reported.

According to the IRICA report, Iran's agricultural exports rose by 29 percent in the previous year, reaching $5.2 billion.

IRICA reported that Iran exported 7.6 million tons of agricultural products during the year, marking an 11 percent increase in weight compared to the previous year.

Key export commodities included various types of pistachios, tomatoes, and dates. Pistachio exports led the sector, generating $1.5 billion in revenue, followed by $233 million in tomatoes and $205 million in dates.

