Iranian twin duo unveils new music on National Twins Day

TEHRAN – The Saeidi Brothers, a traditional Iranian twin duo comprising Ali and Mohammad Saeidi, have recently released a new musical piece to celebrate National Twins Day, observed annually in Iran on May 12.

Titled “Sobhe Omid” (Morning of Hope), the song features lyrics written by Jamshid Barazandeh, with composition by Abdolhossein and Jamshid Bazandeh.

Known for their unique interpretation of Isfahani folk music, the twin brothers often incorporate traditional Iranian instruments into their performances. They have collaborated with renowned musicians like maestro Farhad Fakhreddini, solidifying their place in Iran's vibrant music scene.

SAB/