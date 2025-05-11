Iran’s Yazd, Romania discuss ways to broaden cultural ties

TEHRAN--A session was held with Romanian Ambassador to Iran Mirela Carmen Greco in the Yazd Chamber of Commerce on May 11 to promote cooperation in the tourism sector and enhance cultural ties.

The Romanian ambassador appreciated the unique cultural heritage, tourism, and handicrafts potential of Yazd province, CHTN reported.

She talked about cultural and historical similarities between Yazd and some Romanian cities.

Yazd special features can draw the attention of European countries particularly Romania, she said.

Also, Director General of Yazd Cultural Heritage Department Mohammad Rostegari introduced the provincial capacities in cultural heritage, tourism and handicrafts sectors.

In addition, active presence of Iranian Embassy in 51th Edition of Romanian Tourism Fair was appreciated.

With its winding lanes, forest of badgirs (wind catchers), mud-brick houses, atmospheric alleyways and centuries of history, Yazd is a delightful place to stay, referring as a ‘don't miss’ destination by almost all travel associates in the region.

The province has an interesting mix of people as well, some 10 percent of whom follow the ancient religion of Zoroastrianism.

The oasis city of Yazd is wedged between the northern Dasht-e Kavir and southern Dasht-e Lut on a flat plain ringed by mountains. Its historical structure enjoys a very harmonious public-religious architecture that dates from different eras.

KD