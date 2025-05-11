Iran, Uzbekistan deepen strategic ties as high-level talks spur broad cooperation

TEHRAN – Iran and Uzbekistan have significantly ramped up bilateral cooperation under Iran’s 14th administration, with senior officials from both sides pledging to deepen ties across political, economic, cultural, and logistical sectors.

Speaking at a high-level meeting with the Prime Minister of Uzbekistan Abdulla Nigmatovich Aripov in Tehran on Sunday, Iran’s First Vice President Mohammad Reza Aref said strong political will from the presidents of both countries has led to a “remarkable expansion” in relations.

“The 14th administration is committed to broadening cooperation with Uzbekistan in all areas,” Aref stated, adding that deep-rooted historical and cultural ties between the two nations provide a strong foundation for partnership.

“Uzbekistan is a brotherly nation to Iran, and we see vast potential for collaboration in energy, tourism, science, trade, and private sector engagement,” he said.

The 16th meeting of the Iran-Uzbekistan Joint Cooperation Commission, held alongside the official visit of Uzbek Prime Minister Aripov, marks a milestone in accelerating joint projects and transit linkages. Aref highlighted Iran’s role as the shortest and most efficient route for Central Asian countries to access open waters via the Persian Gulf, noting that logistical infrastructure at Iranian ports is fully operational and ready to support Uzbek trade.

He also stressed the importance of enhancing transport and transit corridors, increasing expert-level exchanges, and unlocking new opportunities for private sector stakeholders on both sides.

“With mutual understanding of each other’s economic capabilities, Iran and Uzbekistan can act as complementary partners in advancing regional economic integration,” Aref said.

Areas highlighted for future collaboration include technical and engineering services, agricultural exports, mining, pharmaceuticals, medical equipment, and the restoration of historical sites.

Uzbekistan: Iran is a trusted regional partner

Prime Minister Aripov, marking the 30th anniversary of diplomatic relations between the two countries, described Iran as “a close friend and reliable partner” in the region. He credited high-level political dialogue for fostering steady growth in trade and economic cooperation.

“Joint planning between the presidents of Iran and Uzbekistan has laid out a clear roadmap for expanding ties across the board,” Aripov noted.

Trade between the two countries currently stands at \$500 million, but both sides stressed the need for long-term strategies to ensure sustainable, forward-looking growth. Aripov encouraged greater engagement from private enterprises to fully leverage available opportunities.

Earlier in the day, Aref hosted Aripov at Tehran’s historic Sa’dabad Cultural and Historical Complex, where the two leaders reviewed an honor guard and introduced their accompanying delegations before beginning official talks..

Aripov’s visit also includes participation in a joint business forum and the signing of multiple cooperation agreements. A key event during the trip is the formal signing of the 16th Joint Commission document by Iran’s Minister of Industry, Mine, and Trade, Seyed Mohammad Atabak, and Uzbekistan’s Minister of Trade and Investment.

On the sidelines of the commission meeting, an Uzbekistan Trade Center is set to open in Tehran, signaling a new chapter in commercial relations.

On Saturday night, Atabak and his Uzbek counterpart Kudratov finalized the terms of several bilateral agreements slated for implementation.