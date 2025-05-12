Pezeshkian hails deep Iran-Uzbekistan ties as inseparable

TEHRAN – Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian highlighted the strong cultural and historical bonds between Iran and Uzbekistan during a meeting with Uzbek Prime Minister Abdulla Nigmatovich Aripov on Monday, calling the two nations “parts of the same body” and emphasizing the potential for expanded cooperation.

Pezeshkian described the people of Uzbekistan as “kindred” to Iranians and reiterated Tehran’s commitment to deepening bilateral ties. “The government and people of Iran warmly welcome our Uzbek brothers and sisters,” he said. “By strengthening relations and sharing capabilities and achievements, we can bring greater prosperity to our nations and foster peace and stability across the region.”

The president pointed to centuries of shared history, culture, language, and religious heritage, stating that “geographic borders have never—and will never—divide our peoples.”

He emphasized that frequent exchanges between officials and citizens would help elevate relations to a new level. “There is vast untapped potential in Iran-Uzbekistan cooperation, and we can deepen ties in all fields by building on our extensive common ground.”

President Pezeshkian also expressed interest in hosting President Shavkat Mirziyoyev in Tehran, calling for the swift implementation of previously signed agreements.

Prime Minister Aripov conveyed Mirziyoyev’s greetings and praised the ongoing efforts by both governments to strengthen ties. During his visit, Aripov toured an exhibition of Iran’s scientific, industrial, and technological advancements, voicing admiration for the country’s progress and expressing optimism about the future of bilateral trade.

On Sunday, Uzbek Prime Minister Aripov met with Iran’s First Vice President Mohammad Reza Aref. During the meeting, Aref said strong political will from the presidents of both countries has led to a “remarkable expansion” in relations between Iran and Uzbekistan.

“Uzbekistan is a brotherly nation to Iran, and we see vast potential for collaboration in energy, tourism, science, trade, and private sector engagement,” he said.

Aripov’s visit also includes participation in a joint business forum and the signing of multiple cooperation agreements. A key event during the trip is the formal signing of the 16th Joint Commission document by Iran’s Minister of Industry, Mine, and Trade, Seyed Mohammad Atabak, and Uzbekistan’s Minister of Trade and Investment.

On the sidelines of the commission meeting, an Uzbekistan Trade Center is set to open in Tehran, signaling a new chapter in commercial relations.