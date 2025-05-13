My long-term goal is 2026 Asian Games: Izadyar

TEHRAN — Iranian para swimmer Shahin Izadyar aims to prepare vigorously for the 2026 Asian Para Games in Nagoya.

Izadyar is among the most experienced Paralympic athletes in Iran, having participated in four Asian Para Games and three Paralympics to date.

In an exclusive interview with Tehran Times, Izadyar discussed his recent participation in the Japan swimming competition.

“The Japan event was part of the qualification process for the World Championships, which will be held in Singapore in September. Unfortunately, due to an injury I sustained at the Paris Paralympics, I narrowly missed securing the qualification by just 0.50 seconds,” Izadyar explained.

“I have another chance to qualify for the World Championships in July at the national competition organized under the IPC at Azadi Swimming Pool in Tehran. After that, the 2025 Islamic Solidarity Games, which will take place in Riyadh in November,” he added.

“My long-term goal is the 2026 Asian Para Games in Japan, scheduled for October next year. This will be my fifth participation in these Games, and I hope to add to my medals and surpass my current tally of 24. Para swimming has become a priority for Iran’s National Paralympic Committee, both in terms of coaching staff and training camps. I believe many good days lie ahead for the sport,” he concluded.