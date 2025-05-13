“Tehran Times Reports...”: a look at Iran’s history through pages of Iranian daily

TEHRAN – Last week, in celebration of Tehran Times’ anniversary, an exhibition was inaugurated, offering visitors a rare glimpse into the newspaper’s historic journey over the past forty-six years.

The exhibit, now on display at the City Journalists' House in Tehran, presents a curated collection of front pages and archival materials spanning the last four decades, with a special focus on the 1980s. It highlights some of the most pivotal moments in Iran’s modern history, providing a vivid snapshot of a transformative era.

But this exhibition is more than just a display of old newspapers; it functions as a living archive, offering visitors a distinctive window into the country's past. The carefully selected pages, primarily from the 1980s, showcase the era's unique graphic styles and key news stories that shaped the nation. These pages have been digitized, restored, and enlarged for display on the walls, allowing visitors to appreciate the details and design elements that defined that significant decade.

This visual display offers a brief but powerful journey through Iran’s turbulent and transformative decade—a period marked by upheaval, war, and significant political change. The 1980s in Iran was a time when every day’s newspaper seemed to carry a special edition, reflecting the intense political and social currents sweeping the country.

Beyond the political headlines, the exhibition offers glimpses into social and cultural trends. By examining the articles, the illustrations, and the overall aesthetic of the pages, visitors can piece together a richer understanding of the era's preoccupations, hopes, and challenges.

More than just a historical record, the exhibition serves as a powerful reminder of the enduring role of journalism in shaping public discourse and understanding. The Tehran Times, through its decades of reporting, has undoubtedly played a key role in this narrative. The exhibition invites visitors to ponder the trajectory of Iranian society and the evolving role of media. It is a valuable resource for anyone seeking to understand the complexities of Iran's past.

Photo: A view of “Tehran Times Reports...” exhibition

SAB/



