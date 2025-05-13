Rosewater distillation festival underway in Karaj

TEHRAN—Rosewater distillation festival is underway in Karaj’s Parsian Shopping Center, Alborz province, said the caretaker of Alborz Cultural Heritage, Tourism, Handicrafts Department.

Nader Zeinali also said that the festival began on May 13 and will run until June 2 from 4-11 p.m., CHTN reported.

He added that 40 stalls dedicated to handicrafts, souvenirs, and local products have been launched at the fairground.

Three stalls have been allocated to traditional beverages and rosewater distillation process, he said. Three rosewater distillation pots have been set up there, he added.

Two music groups from clans of Lor, Kord, Tork, Kormanj, Gilaki, and Daf players perform music during the festival, he pointed out.

Zeinali said the aim behind holding such events is to revive ancient traditions, support the artisans and local producers, and create a lively social atmosphere.

Rosewater festival in Iran, estimated to be the birthplace of rosewater production in the world, is a unique sociocultural event that is priceless enough to be on the list of Intangible Cultural Heritage of UNESCO.

Known as Golab-Giri in Persian, the ancient ceremony is annually held in Iran to introduce the paramount role played by the rose in cuisine, cosmetics, medicine, and traditions.

The treasured festival is held every year in the spring, usually from mid-May to the end of June.

Rosewater, Golab in Persian, is traditionally produced from damask roses. This very sweet-smelling kind of flower is locally called Gol-e Mohammadi or Gol-e Sorkh in Iranian culture.

When spring approaches in Iran, roses blossom in every corner of the country. Reportedly, Iran is considered the leading producer of damask roses in the world, accounting for 70% of the global output.

KD

